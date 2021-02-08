Beowulf (BWF) Price Reaches $0.0141 on Exchanges

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. Beowulf has a market capitalization of $14.14 million and $606.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beowulf token can now be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beowulf has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beowulf alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00049418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.28 or 0.00164850 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00068046 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00057369 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.84 or 0.00207184 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00065656 BTC.

Beowulf Token Profile

Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 tokens. The official website for Beowulf is beowulfchain.com

Buying and Selling Beowulf

Beowulf can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beowulf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beowulf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beowulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beowulf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.