Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:BENEU) Quiet Period Set To End on February 15th

Benessere Capital Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:BENEU) quiet period will end on Monday, February 15th. Benessere Capital Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 5th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS BENEU opened at $11.19 on Monday. Benessere Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $11.27.

Get Benessere Capital Acquisition alerts:

Benessere Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology-focused companies in the North, Central, and South America.

Featured Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Benessere Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benessere Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.