Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,295 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,158 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 2.6% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.64.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $58.18 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.28. The company has a market cap of $236.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

