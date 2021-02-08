BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products. The company offers protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers products under the Premier Protein, Dymatize and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands. BellRing Brands, Inc. is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BRBR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. BellRing Brands has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.38.

NYSE:BRBR opened at $24.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.10 million, a PE ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.45. BellRing Brands has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $26.53.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 54,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,097,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,295,000 after purchasing an additional 243,352 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $794,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $701,000. 98.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BellRing Brands

