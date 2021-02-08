Beetle Coin (BEET) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $21,061.00

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 7th. In the last week, Beetle Coin has traded up 77.5% against the U.S. dollar. Beetle Coin has a market cap of $438,758.68 and approximately $21,061.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beetle Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (CRYPTO:BEET) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 254,596,932 tokens. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

