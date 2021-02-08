Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Sells 870 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July (NYSEARCA:UJUL)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. trimmed its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July (NYSEARCA:UJUL) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. owned approximately 12.65% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,312,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July during the 3rd quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July during the 3rd quarter worth $292,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:UJUL opened at $26.54 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July has a 12-month low of $21.89 and a 12-month high of $26.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July (NYSEARCA:UJUL).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.