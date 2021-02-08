Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,000.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $389.12 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $389.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $377.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.14.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

