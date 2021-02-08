Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Buys New Position in Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSCO)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSCO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nesco by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 663,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Nesco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,307,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Nesco by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new stake in Nesco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Nesco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nesco alerts:

Shares of NSCO opened at $7.86 on Monday. Nesco Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $8.51. The company has a market capitalization of $385.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.17 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.66.

Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $69.26 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Nesco Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nesco in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

About Nesco

Nesco Holdings, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Nesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.