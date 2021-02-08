Beam (BEAM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $12.06 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. Beam has a total market cap of $35.30 million and approximately $12.06 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000993 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Beam has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Beam

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 81,239,440 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

Beam can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

