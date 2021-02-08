Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Sets New 1-Year High at $44.50

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.50 and last traded at $44.50, with a volume of 32589 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.26.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BECN. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.03.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.93 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

