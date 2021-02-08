Beacon One Day Trading Volume Hits $6.00 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0259 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $13,572.26 and approximately $6.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00034876 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006022 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 46% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 91.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001351 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000089 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000059 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

