BCE (NYSE:BCE) PT Lowered to $66.00 at TD Securities

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from $67.00 to $66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.72.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE stock opened at $43.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.6816 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.24%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of BCE by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of BCE by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of BCE by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of BCE by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BCE by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Further Reading: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.