BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on BCE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.72.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $43.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.79. The stock has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $49.26.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. BCE’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6816 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.24%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

