BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 2,181 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,953 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,639 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,933 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 72,288 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SUPN opened at $29.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $31.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.38.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Stefan K.F. Schwabe sold 46,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $1,024,268.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,529.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

SUPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy.

