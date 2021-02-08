Baylin Technologies Inc. (BYL.TO) (TSE:BYL) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.03

Baylin Technologies Inc. (BYL.TO) (TSE:BYL) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.03 and last traded at C$1.99, with a volume of 166635 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.84.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BYL. Cormark decreased their price objective on Baylin Technologies Inc. (BYL.TO) from C$1.35 to C$1.20 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Pi Financial decreased their price objective on Baylin Technologies Inc. (BYL.TO) from C$1.40 to C$1.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$1.75 price objective on Baylin Technologies Inc. (BYL.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.15. The firm has a market cap of C$93.60 million and a P/E ratio of -3.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.97.

Baylin Technologies Inc. (BYL.TO) (TSE:BYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$36.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$35.25 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Baylin Technologies Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baylin Technologies Inc. (BYL.TO) Company Profile (TSE:BYL)

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of passive and active radio frequency (RF) and terrestrial microwave products and services. The company offers embedded antennas for use in handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cell system antennas.

