Barrington Research Raises QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Price Target to $27.00

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) had its price target boosted by Barrington Research from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of QuinStreet from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ QNST opened at $24.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a PEG ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10. QuinStreet has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.16.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $134.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.83 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that QuinStreet will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $37,702.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,102,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 5,040 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $87,040.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,178,079.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,668 shares of company stock valued at $4,261,120 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 2.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

