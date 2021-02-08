Barratt Developments’ (BTDPY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut Barratt Developments from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank cut Barratt Developments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Barratt Developments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

OTCMKTS:BTDPY opened at $19.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

