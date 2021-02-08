Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Shares Gap Up to $2.77

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.77, but opened at $3.28. Barnwell Industries shares last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 73 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.17.

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 11th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative return on equity of 823.91% and a negative net margin of 25.92%.

In other Barnwell Industries news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 76,856 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $126,812.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 137,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $248,009.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 217,701 shares of company stock valued at $377,853 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Barnwell Industries stock. BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,726 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. BFT Financial Group LLC owned about 0.62% of Barnwell Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN)

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, the company owns and operates five water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.

