Bank of The West Trims Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bank of The West lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,213 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 61,212 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 475,779 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,741,000 after buying an additional 24,340 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 357.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 76,721 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 59,960 shares in the last quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at $70,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $48.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $896,167.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,839 shares in the company, valued at $6,138,276.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.43.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.