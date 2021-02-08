Bank of The West Sells 106 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bank of The West decreased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 1,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APD. Societe Generale upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.69.

Shares of APD opened at $253.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $276.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.