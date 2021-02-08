Bank of The West Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bank of The West purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,497,000 after purchasing an additional 775,040 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,855,000 after buying an additional 1,183,197 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,119,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,217,000 after buying an additional 122,376 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $596,934,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,259,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,186,000 after buying an additional 247,539 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock opened at $356.44 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.38. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $357.13.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

