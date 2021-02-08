Bank of The West Decreases Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Bank of The West lessened its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,810 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Cigna were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist raised their price objective on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.67.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $12,438,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total value of $779,922.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,524,420.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,859 shares of company stock worth $31,923,432. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CI stock opened at $203.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.28. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $230.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

