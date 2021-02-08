Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 25,230 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bank Hapoalim BM cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,873 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,230 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 33.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $48.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $205.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $896,167.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,138,276.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

