Bank Hapoalim BM Purchases 4,326 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $679,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 16,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XAR opened at $121.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.83. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $60.27 and a 52 week high of $122.61.

