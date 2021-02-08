Bank Hapoalim BM Purchases 1,874 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $5,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 72,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 44,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 16,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 29,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BX opened at $70.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.21 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $71.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.61.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.7175 dividend. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.51%.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.19.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

