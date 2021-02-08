Bank Hapoalim BM Purchases 144,224 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 1,475.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,224 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.6% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Affiance Financial LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,186,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 157,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,994,000 after purchasing an additional 45,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $725,000.

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $74.66 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.02 and a 52-week high of $75.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.97.

