Bank Hapoalim BM Has $16.95 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 1,512.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,281 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bank Hapoalim BM owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $16,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $94.49 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $53.31 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.26.

