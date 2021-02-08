Bank Hapoalim BM Buys 4,051 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $5,927,860.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

Shares of NKE opened at $145.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.