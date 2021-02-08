Bank Hapoalim BM Acquires 91 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBB. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $385,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Florin Court Capital LLP grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB opened at $170.00 on Monday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $169.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.51.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

