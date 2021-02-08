Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bradesco’s main activities are the provision of banking and insurance services such as private and industrial credit loans, credit cards, mortgaged loans, 24 hour banking, health and life insurance, leasing, pension fund management and services for stock market investors. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BBD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Banco Bradesco from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bradesco currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.58.

NYSE BBD opened at $4.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $7.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0041 per share. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 5.63%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Ashmore Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 223,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

