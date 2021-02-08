Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

BNMDF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Banca Mediolanum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Banca Mediolanum in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNMDF opened at $7.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.93. Banca Mediolanum has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $9.45.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts; and mortgages and loan products. It also provides credit, debit, and prepaid cards; investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

