Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) to announce sales of $29.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.40 million. Ballard Power Systems reported sales of $41.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full year sales of $105.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $101.50 million to $108.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $124.12 million, with estimates ranging from $115.30 million to $132.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $25.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.06 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%.

BLDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ecofin Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $38.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.40 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.69. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $39.36.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

