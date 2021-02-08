Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Ballard Power Systems also posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ballard Power Systems.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $25.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.06 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLDP. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. CIBC began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright cut Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Shares of BLDP opened at $38.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 9.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of -193.40 and a beta of 1.74. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $39.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 191,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 7.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.