Baldrige Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FREL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 108.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 890,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,935,000 after purchasing an additional 464,317 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 131.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after purchasing an additional 237,204 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,201,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,508,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 643,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,120,000 after acquiring an additional 61,670 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,046. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a twelve month low of $16.54 and a twelve month high of $29.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.55.

