Baldrige Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 105.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,647 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,175,000 after purchasing an additional 49,317 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 551,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,544,000 after buying an additional 237,675 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 171.0% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 314,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,533,000 after buying an additional 198,141 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 290,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,640,000 after buying an additional 148,305 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12,384.9% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,643,000 after purchasing an additional 215,250 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJS traded up $1.27 on Monday, reaching $91.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,125. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $91.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

