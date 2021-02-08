Baldrige Asset Management LLC Has $6.03 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.6% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $391.08. 20,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,544,375. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.14. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $389.89.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

