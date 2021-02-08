Baldrige Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAGG. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 294,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,662,000 after buying an additional 93,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EAGG traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.87. 6,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,071. iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $57.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.22 and a 200 day moving average of $56.48.

