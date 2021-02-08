Baldrige Asset Management LLC Buys 9,150 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 59.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 525.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 625 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BX stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.36. The company had a trading volume of 10,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,883. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $71.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.61. The stock has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.21 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.7175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 93.51%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 42,425 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 997,940 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.19.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

