Bailard Inc. Trims Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Bailard Inc. lessened its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,060 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 13,960 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $6,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 88.7% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,426,768 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $379,183,000 after buying an additional 1,140,409 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 314.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004,874 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $154,791,000 after buying an additional 762,438 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 54.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,142,572 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $330,065,000 after buying an additional 756,052 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,479,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in SEA during the third quarter worth approximately $78,992,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SE stock traded up $8.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $265.63. 32,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,666,583. The company has a market capitalization of $86.87 billion, a PE ratio of -87.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $258.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05. SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SE. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.58.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

