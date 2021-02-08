Bailard Inc. Sells 3,032 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bailard Inc. reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $13,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Danaher by 75.6% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Danaher by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 26,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.00.

DHR traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $237.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,883. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $248.32. The stock has a market cap of $168.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.02.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

