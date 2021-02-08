Bailard Inc. Raises Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in Waste Management by 2.0% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.8% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $34,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,767,076.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 32,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $3,867,086.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,152,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,107,233 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

WM traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $114.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,375. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.34 and a 12-month high of $126.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.61. The company has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

