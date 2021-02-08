Bailard Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Bailard Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 1,529.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521,583 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 3.3% of Bailard Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $73,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 332.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,478,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,819,000 after buying an additional 3,441,697 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 194.3% during the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 975,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,924,000 after buying an additional 2,010,777 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,941,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,500,000 after buying an additional 274,385 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 320,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,846,000 after buying an additional 182,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 231,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,563,000 after buying an additional 133,701 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWN stock traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $150.10. 18,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,483. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $147.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.70.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

