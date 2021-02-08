Bailard Inc. Buys 161,037 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 98.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 324,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,037 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up 1.2% of Bailard Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $26,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 551,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,544,000 after acquiring an additional 237,675 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12,384.9% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,643,000 after acquiring an additional 215,250 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 171.0% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 314,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,533,000 after acquiring an additional 198,141 shares during the last quarter. DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $12,448,000.

NYSEARCA IJS traded up $1.39 on Monday, reaching $91.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,125. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $91.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

