Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 273 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $6,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 452.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Simulations Plus by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Simulations Plus by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Taglich Brothers raised Simulations Plus from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

SLP opened at $85.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.16, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $86.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.80 and a 200 day moving average of $67.41.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 million. Analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In related news, Director David L. Ralph sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $278,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,732.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $1,745,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659,614 shares in the company, valued at $338,800,533.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,751 shares of company stock valued at $6,080,249 in the last quarter. 24.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

Further Reading: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.