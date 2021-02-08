Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 20,238 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,238 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $8,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 105,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 902.5% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 138,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,668,000 after purchasing an additional 13,696 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AJG. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.80.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $805,248.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,042.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 24,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $2,911,914.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,200 shares of company stock worth $5,219,461. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $118.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $65.09 and a 52 week high of $129.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.40.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

