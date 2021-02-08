Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $4.98 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 4.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 542,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $86,891,000 after buying an additional 24,299 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.6% during the third quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.5% during the third quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 15.6% during the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,927 shares of company stock worth $10,107,912 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.23.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $179.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.34. 3M has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $187.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 64.62%.

3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

