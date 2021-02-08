Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $15.37 Million Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 162,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $15,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 227,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC grew its position in Novartis by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 62,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Novartis by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Novartis by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,337,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,768,000 after purchasing an additional 273,520 shares during the period. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $90.53 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.04 and its 200 day moving average is $88.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $207.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $3.3784 dividend. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

