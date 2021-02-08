Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Grows Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,928 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,124 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.05% of NetApp worth $7,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 13.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of NetApp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,977 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 19,280 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 45.2% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $67.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.66 and a fifty-two week high of $70.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.80.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.32. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $58.50 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cross Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $942,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.89 per share, with a total value of $958,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

