B. Riley Weighs in on Viavi Solutions Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Viavi Solutions’ FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $16.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Viavi Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $17.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.60 and a beta of 0.82.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 652,033 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,765,000 after purchasing an additional 28,417 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,028,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,359,000 after purchasing an additional 487,430 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 128,569 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548 shares during the period. Lannebo Fonder AB grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 212,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,522 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,248 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $170,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,345 shares in the company, valued at $671,028.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $85,921.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 122,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,297.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,073. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

