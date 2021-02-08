B. Riley Comments on SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s FY2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $106.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.08 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. The business’s revenue was down 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SEAS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. SeaWorld Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.62.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $34.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 2.37. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $36.96.

In related news, insider Marc Swanson sold 7,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $231,165.00. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,214,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $951,817 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 243.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.